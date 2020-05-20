Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of TimeBot, such as: - the history of time off requests; - the configured workspace settings (holidays, starting and ending times); We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
RawBot Inc. will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after TimeBot is removed from the Slack team.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the AWS data center located in North Virginia, USA.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no