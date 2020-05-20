Trusted by more than 10,000 companies using Slack around the globe, TimeBot helps teams to manage time off requests, vacations, work from home and absences. For managers and administrators:

• Setup multiple teams and approve their time off requests

• Approve or reject new time off requests directly from Slack

• View history of time off requests for all team members

• Sync with Google or Outlook Calendar to see team schedule on a calendar view

• Set the limit on annual PTO days and always know how many days remaining

• Flexible announcements and notifications about upcoming holidays and time off

• Setup multiple approvers for a team or allow automatic approval of absences For office and remote team members :

• Request a time off in seconds without leaving Slack!

• Always know how many days off you have remaining

• Know who from the team is off or working remotely

• TimeBot can update your Slack status when you are OOO

• Disable approval of requests (if no approval from manager required) NEW! Schedule Slack messages with TimeBot:

• Schedule Slack messages for later delivery

• Use a fast and handy shortcut :zap: to schedule a message to be sent in the future

• A quick text command that's easy to use "/later Hey team - please review this document in the morning"

• You can choose a date and time when the message would be delivered

• Schedule messages for delivery in channels or direct messages

• Respect business hours of your colleagues if you are in different timezones and deliver messages when they come online

• Working late hours? Share updates with your teammates through scheduled messages We'll help your company in many HR tasks, and it's all without leaving Slack.

Get started for FREE. For teams on the Premium plan, we also offer the best attendance tracking and time tracking experience.