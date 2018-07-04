Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
User data is kept only for as long as it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted service, as well as to meet any legal and regulatory obligations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Should you ever decide to delete your account and associated data, you may do so by emailing max@clockworkcoding.com If you terminate your Account, any association between your Account and information we store will no longer be accessible through your Account.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
User data is stored on the servers of Heroku and AWS, our hosting providers. To protect you against accidental data loss, we maintain backups in the the United States. All backups are encrypted in transit and at rest.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Heroku
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no