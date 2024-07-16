Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Fellow will retain customer data required for the operation of Fellow until and unless a request is made for deletion, or as required at the time of termination of a customer agreement, with exceptions as required by law. Fellow reserves the right to delete data upon termination of any customer agreement.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Fellow will remove any customer data within 7 days of receipt of a formal request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Customer data is not permitted outside of our secure cloud-hosted data centers (e.g. employee laptops).
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada, USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All customer data is hosted in the cloud, at our datacenter provider (Amazon AWS).
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We have zero-retention agreements in place for all data sent to and generated by LLMs.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Multi-tenant
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Fellow's AI partners use servers located in the United States.