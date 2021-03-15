Slab is a knowledge hub and wiki for the modern workplace. We help teams unlock their full potential through shared learning and documentation. Slab features a beautiful editor, blazing fast search, and dozens of integrations like Slack. With Slab's Slack integration, we're bringing all of your most important knowledge to your most important communication tool. :mag: Search both ways: Search Slack in Slab, and Slab in Slack — no more bouncing back and forth to find the content you need! In Slack, simply search with /slab search [query] . :eyeglasses: Read: Need to check out some documentation without switching gears? You can view entire posts directly within Slack! :rotating_light: Notify: Stay in the loop and on top of updates with customizable Slack notifications for post edits, mentions, comments, and new posts. :pencil2: Create: Something on your mind? You can create a new post with a single command — /slab create [title] . You can also convert a Slack message into a Slab post through message shortcuts. :house_with_garden: Slab Home: With Slab Home, you can quickly access your favorite and recently-viewed posts in one centralized place. You can also create a new post, visit Slab, or get help! :key: Authenticate: Save time and get new users set up instantaneously! Teammates can quickly log into Slab with Slack's Single Sign-On (SSO).