We take steps to delete Personal Data that is no longer necessary in relation to providing the Services by deleting it within 90 days of your terminating your account. We may be required by law to retain data to exercise or defend legal claims, or to comply with contractual obligations with our customers to retain some information in connection with our obligation to provide the Services.

You have the right to withdraw consent where such consent is required to share or use data, and you may request that we delete your Personal Data contacting us at love@parabol.co. However, as your Personal Data is required for us to provide the Services to you, asking us to terminate your account or remove your data will also terminate your access to the services.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

We conduct regular assessments of our site and application for security holes and known vulnerabilities in order to make your visit to our site as safe as possible. We do not use Malware Scanning. Your personal information is stored behind secured networks and is only accessible by a limited number of persons who have special access rights to these systems. All employees with such access are required--as an obligation of their employment--to keep the information confidential. In addition, all sensitive/credit information you supply is encrypted via Transport Layer Security (TLS) technology. We implement a variety of security measures when a user places an order; or enters, submits, or accesses their information, in order to maintain the safety of your personal information. All transactions are processed through a gateway provider and are not stored or processed on our servers. Our servers never see your credit card data. Your credit card information is sent directly from your web client, using bank-level security, to our payment provider, which is PCI DSS certified.