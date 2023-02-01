Gryzzly - Time and budget tracking

User personal data is processed by GRYZZLY under the conditions permitted by current regulations and in the following manner: 1. Obtaining free, specific, informed, and unequivocal consent from the User (or their legal representative in the case of minors or incapacity) for the processing of their personal data. 2. Collecting personal data necessary for fulfilling the User's request. 3. Adhering to legal and/or regulatory obligations imposed on GRYZZLY (such as combating fraud and corruption). 4. Safeguarding GRYZZLY's legitimate interests (such as protecting the security of its computer network). User Navigational Information Relevant to the Collection and Processing of Personal Data During the use of the Solution or certain related services, some data is automatically collected, such as IP address, the reference of the used browsing software, browsing data (date, time, viewed content, search terms used, etc.), and operating system references. Among the technologies used to collect User personal data, to enhance service quality and better meet their expectations, GRYZZLY may employ the use of cookies and trackers, as well as "php" sessions or equivalent mechanisms that store data using a unique session identifier. These sessions retain said data in memory for the duration of the User's browsing session. Data collected during browsing is deleted upon closing the browsing session on the Solution by the User or, if applicable, within a maximum period of 13 months from their collection. To learn more about withdrawing your data, please visit: