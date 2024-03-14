Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS Cloud.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no