Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Moji provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our bot endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no