Abot | Anonymous Poll and Feedback

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

The collects a minimum amount of user data needed for it to work correctly. Data collected is used only to make the app work and will never be shared with 3rd parties for profit. The app does not have access to Slack users' email addresses. Your email address will be stored if you purchase subscription or write a support message and will only be used for communication regarding the app. Sensitive information like messages content and user nicknames are filtered out from the application logs and not stored in the database.