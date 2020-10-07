Abot | Anonymous Poll and Feedback

A simple app that's already trusted by over 1000 Slack teams. Improve your team's communication and resolve sensitive issues.
"It removes the barrier to ask questions."
"We tested out a few anonymous apps, but none was as ironed-out as your bot."
"Sometimes, something is required to be said."
"It's just fun to try and guess who said that."
"Your tool is quite invaluable to our team."
The app is highly configurable, so you can fine-tune who can use anonymous communication features.
:bar_chart: submit customizable anonymous polls
:shushing_face: send direct anonymous feedback
:speech_balloon: send anonymous feedback to public or private channels
:ok_hand: reply to feedback (anonymously or not)
:heart_eyes: use anonymous emoji reactions
:gear: customize access settings and allow specific channels
:mag_right: optionally moderate messages
:smiley: improve your team’s communication
:+1: resolve sensitive issues
You are a manager and would like to make an anonymous poll or collect performance reviews? Do you think that an anonymous suggestion box could be useful for your team?
Another never-ending meeting? Coworker’s habits keep annoying you? You would like to share your thoughts but don’t want to step out as the troublemaker?
Abot to the rescue! It provides a simple command allowing you to submit honest and anonymous feedback.
Whoever receives feedback can reply to it without knowing who the author is. The author can reply back anonymously, or decide to reveal his identity.
Additionally, you can create polls and let your team members vote for them anonymously.
Just like in the case of all the other "anonymous" apps on Slack, Abot's anonymity guarantees are constrained by the Slack logging system. Content of the messages is never stored on Abot servers, and the metadata is regularly removed. It means that if you're on Slack Free or Pro plan, no one from your team (including admins) can track who sent which message. However, if your team is using Business+ plan or Enterprise Grid, then admins could determine the sender from the optional private messages export logs.
You can start using Abot without paying for a week and see how it affects your team's communication. No credit card required or strings attached.
The app is free for educational purposes. :female-student::male-student: If you are using it in a school or university, contact us to get free access.
Pricing: https://abot.app/pricing
FAQ: https://abot.app/faq