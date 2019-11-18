Field Trip shares your Basecamp team's activity in Slack. :v: :camping: Campfire Story: A few years ago we realized our three person team was spending more time in Slack and less time in our inboxes. We were either missing Basecamp posts or distracting each other with @mentions in Slack. The worst of both worlds. We built Field Trip to keep your Slack team on top of Basecamp activity without being flooded by alerts! :no_good: :triangular_flag_on_post: Get Started: Get started with a free trial, connect as many Basecamp projects as you need, and feel secure knowing that we never store any of your sensitive information. Sign up now and see how Field Trip can help make your Basecamp experience even better! :zap: Features: • Basecamp 3 support

• Basecamp 2 support

• Activity support:

• Message Boards

• To-do's

• Comments

• Scheduled Calendar Events

• Team Check-ins

• Docs & Files

• Client-side

• and more... :handshake: Fair Billing: • Unlimited Basecamp projects

• Unlimited Basecamp users

• Unlimited Slack users

• Discounts for Education and Non-Profits teams