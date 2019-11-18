Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. We retain the minimum amount of data necessary to run Field Trip reliably for you. Some Basecamp data is temporarily retained while sending it to Slack before it is permanently deleted. Customers can request the removal of their data at any time by contacting hello@enjoyfieldtrip.com.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We use scheduled rolling database backups and routinely permanently delete outdated backups. We adhere to GDPR and respect your right to ask for your data to be permanently removed. All users can request the removal of their data by submitting a request to hello@enjoyfieldtrip.com. To learn more: https://enjoyfieldtrip.com/privacy
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All Field Trip data is encrypted using SSL (Secure Sockets Layer)/TLS (Transport Layer Security) when transferred between our servers and your browser. Whenever data is sent, it is transferred using HTTPS (Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure). We also encrypt all data when storing on and transferring between our internal services. All Field Trip data is backed up daily. The backups are redundantly stored across multiple facilities via Amazon AWS. All credit card transactions are processed using secure encryption and we never store your credit card information.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Our services and your data are cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no