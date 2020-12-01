Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Bugcrowd's data retention policy is compliant with SOC2, ISO27001, and ISO27017.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Bugcrowd's data archival/removal policies are compliant with SOC2, ISO27001, and ISO27017.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Bugcrowd stores data in accordance to SOC2, ISO27001, ISO27017, and the NIST standard.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted with encrypted backups.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no