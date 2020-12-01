Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

A request can be sent to any employee, support, security@bugcrowd, or our general council, asking for data removal. Employees will then raise an internal request to the required engineering team, creating a ticket for our audit trail. The engineering team will seek the approval of our platform security team, prior to removing the data. Upon gaining that approval, the data will be removed programatically.