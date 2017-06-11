Leavetrack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored securely on servers to which access is restricted by public/private key configurations. Password access to servers is disabled.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Niederlande, Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Digital Ocean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no