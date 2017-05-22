YoCoBoard is a free online time tracking app that helps businesses to clock employee work hours and productivity from the web, Android and iOS devices. The YoCoBoard-Slack integration enables you to generate auto-messages in a specified Slack channel when a team member clocks in, clocks out or updates their feed from YoCoBoard. Keep all team members in the loop of productivity and clock in/out updates from your favorite chat application.
YoCo Board kann Folgendes tun:
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