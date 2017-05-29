The TapeTrack for Slack App allows you to query your offsite tape vendor's tape inventory and move tapes back onsite all from within Slack with no other software to install.Once installed you will need the URL to your offsite vendor's TapeTrack Adapter which can be obtained by contacting your offsite vendor.
TapeTrack kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.