Attendease is an event automation platform for corporate event teams, built to enable a repeatable, scalable event management process.
With our Slack integration, you can easily keep an eye on what is happening with your events.
• Get instant notifications about attendees registering, being updated or cancelled
• Create separate channels in Slack for your events
• Get daily summaries about any events actions: total registered attendees, payment balance and more.
View the Attendease Slack Integration
support article for more information.