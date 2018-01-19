MiserBot makes it easy for your team to know what’s going on with your AWS cost. It helps you save money and it keeps your team productive.MiserBot tells you how much your AWS cloud is costing you, today - before it's too late to correct anything. It finds the top services and usage types that are driving your AWS cost up.
miserbot kann Folgendes einsehen:
miserbot kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.