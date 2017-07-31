Vecta is a powerful, collaborative SVG editor that's built for teams. It's like Google Docs only for diagramming.Easily communicate complex ideas visually with Vecta's Slack app, so everyone stays informed, and gets to review and collaborate on ongoing projects, right on your Slack channel.
Vecta kann Folgendes einsehen:
Vecta kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.