Upscribe is a tool for sending marketing emails and building email sequences. Upscribe has a fantastic form builder too! The Upscribe Slack integration allows you to send notifications about new Upscribe contacts to a channel in your Slack workspace.Upscribe is a paid service but you can give it a try free for 14 days!
Upscribe kann Folgendes tun:
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