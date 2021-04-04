Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Shuffl will retain Customer Information in accordance with Customer's instructions, including any applicable terms in the Terms of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Shuffl may retain other data pertaining to the customer for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes described in our Privacy Policy. This may include keeping all Customer Information after you have deactivated your account for the period of time needed for Shuffl to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with (and demonstrate compliance with) legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, archiving, statistical or research purposes.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Shuffl upon specific request of removal of Customer Information will comply within the time frame as outlined within GDPR policies, or sooner. The deletion of Customer Information will result in the deletion and/or de-identification of all its associated data, including third-party services used by Shuffl. Upon receipt of the erasure request, Shuffl will comply with all required communications and actions in timelines for data removal as outlined by GDPR policies.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Shuffl stores all Customer Information in a secure, and encrypted cloud provider, utilizing industry security standards to ensure data is both secure in-transit and at-rest. Shuffl uses industry security best practices for granting lease privilege permissions for creating, deleting, and modifying data.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes