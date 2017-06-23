WinZip Enterprise for Slack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
After users login Slack in WinZip, WinZip will save the information in the local DB. So that users can send message to slack chatters.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
After users login out their Slack accounts, WinZip will remove the local DB.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
After users login Slack in WinZip, WinZip will save the information in the local DB. So that users can send message to slack chatters.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
WinZip will save the information in the local DB.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
N/A
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no