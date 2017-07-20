Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Chargebee has an internal data retention and removal policy as part of the ISMS framework. Alongside, Chargebee's privacy policy available on the website also specifies details around how long Chargebee's customer data is being retained and the process around data removal.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Chargebee has an internal data retention and removal policy as part of the ISMS framework. Alongside, Chargebee's privacy policy available on the website also specifies details around how long Chargebee's customer data is being retained and the process around data removal.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data storage is also covered as part of the internal policies of Chargebee. Also, Chargebee's customer data is stored/hosted on infrastructure provided by a cloud service provider and the vendor implements and maintains industry-leading security standards for hosting such data.