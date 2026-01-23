Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien we keep the web server logs that record information about a visitor to one of Integry’s websites, such as the visitor’s IP address, browser type, and operating system, for approximately 30 days. Visit our privacy policy to read more about our data retention policy.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten As an example, when you delete an Integration Template from your integry.io account, it stays in the logs just in case you need information about it at a later point. The deleted content may remain on our backups and caches until purged. Visit our privacy policy to read more about our data retention policy

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data we collect and store include Log Information, Usage Information, Location Information, Information from Cookies & Other Technologies. We do not store personal information on our servers unless required for the ongoing operation of one of our services.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://integry.gdprpage.com/