Support Board

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The types of information covered in the policy are textual information like your email. We don't keep other types of data related to you.
More details at https://board.support/privacy
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We don't have a time limit for keeping your information but if you can contact us at any time via email at support@schiocco.com and request the permanent deleting of your information from our system and database. We will delete your information within 7 days from the day we receive your request.
More details at https://board.support/privacy
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store your information in our secure MySQL database. We don't share access to our database to any third-party entity.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no