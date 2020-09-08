Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data is retained according to the following schedule for our various categories of data: Category: Images: Profile images, uploaded images Storage location: Cloudinary Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship Action: Delete Category: Usage reporting, IP address etc. Storage location: Pendo Retention period: 90 days after termination Action: Delete Category: Usage reporting Storage location: Amazon Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship Action: Delete Category: Company uploaded documents within Learn Amp Storage location: Amazon Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship Action: Delete Category: Customer contact details Storage location: Amazon Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship Action: Delete Category: Prospect contact details for Sandboxes Storage location: Amazon Retention period: 1 year after end of campaign Action: Delete Category: Usage reporting Storage location: Heroku Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship Action: Delete Category: Customer contact details Storage location: Heroku Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship Action: Delete Category: Prospect contact details for Sandboxes Storage location: Heroku Retention period: 1 year after end of campaign Action: Delete Category: Usage reporting, IP address etc. Storage location: Google Analytics Retention period: 26 months after capture Action: Delete

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data destruction We have policies in place to ensure that data is destroyed after a reasonable amount of time in the event of a company leaving Learn Amp: • We hold client data no longer than 1 year after termination of the contract • Data is stored to allow retrieval of learning data by either the organisation and its users within that time • Data is stored securely in accordance with this Cyber Security Policy document • Destruction of data can be requested at any time and will occur with immediate effect subject to any data over which individuals have rights that preclude deletion

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We contract with Amazon Web Services to provide our cloud-based storage environment. We use AWS primarily for file hosting (S3), video transcoding (Elastic Transcoder) and content delivery network (Cloudfront) which lets us serve static assets efficiently with global availability. In addition we use Heroku as our managed platform to host code and data and delivery security updates and patches (it is built on AWS and ensures the best levels of scalability and security).

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland, Vereinigtes Königreich

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS