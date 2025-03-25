Codecks Bot

The Codecks integration allows you to receive updates about Card or Milestone changes as well as notifying you about new comments. You can fine tune what kind of notifications you want to receive and which projects you are interested in from within your Codecks account settings. This integration also allows you to add Cards to your Hand via the /addcard slash command. That way you can create tasks without even having to leave the Slack app! You need to have a Codecks account to be able to use this integration. There's a free plan for teams of up to 5 users.