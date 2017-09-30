Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Lead Honestly will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you no longer want Lead Honestly to use your information to provide you services, you may follow the “Withdrawal of Consent/Erasure” provision below. After closing your account, Lead Honestly will solely use your information as necessary to comply with any applicable legal obligations.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten If, at any point, you no longer wish to have your personal data processed by Lead Honestly, wish to be forgotten, or wish to have your data erased, simply send an email to hello@leadhonestly.com with the phrase “consent withdrawn” or “erase” in the subject line. Your request should include your name and email address. Lead Honestly will move expeditiously to stop the processing of your personal data and to remove your personal data from its systems.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We only retain personal information for as long as necessary to provide a service, or to improve our services in future. While we retain this data, we will protect it within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS