Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We will retain Personal Data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. If you close your account with us, there may be residual data that will remain within our databases and other records, which will not be removed.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You can ask for a backup of your data at any time through your profile settings. Should you want to remove your account, you can do so as well from the same page. Your data will be removed under 30 days after that action. For any modification inquiries, please reach out to our support directly.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung For your information, we take all necessary precautions, as well as the appropriate organizational and technical measures, to maintain the security, integrity and confidentiality of your personal data, and in particular to prevent it from being deformed or damaged and to prevent any unauthorized third party from accessing it.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Belgien

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes