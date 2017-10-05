MockFlow AnnotatePro is the easiest way to illustrate your screenshots and images with annotations and share it instantly in your Slack channel. AnnotatePro provides basic image editing features, annotation components, drawing tools, markup effects like blur, zoom, pixelate... and hundreds of ready made annotation stickers. Type /annotatepro [name] to launch the AnnotatePro editor and after illustrating click on the 'Post to Slack' button to send the final image directly back to your Slack channel Note: MockFlow AnnotatePro is a freemium software. It allows 1 free annotation, for more, paid license can be purchased from within the app.