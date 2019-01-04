ChatBot allows you to create a powerful chatbot for any service. You can integrate your bot with platforms such as Slack, Facebook, LiveChat or use it on your website with our Chat Widget. Key features * Focus on what matters. Automate your daily tasks and let the bot do the work for you.

* Start and end your chat when you want. Call @ChatBot to begin a new conversation. Select "End chat" in bot responses to finish the dialogue when it is complete. Your bot won’t be active until you mention it again.

* Keep your channels tidy and legible. Your bot always replies in a thread. Installation * Create your chatbot story.

* Go to Slack integration and sign in with your Slack account.

* Click Add bot to Slack button.

* Select the story you want to use in this integration with and chose one Slack channel for your bot to live on.

* Apply all the changes by clicking Confirm . Your chatbot is all set and ready! By defaults, your chatbot is active only when mentioned @ChatBot. Untick this option if you want it to reply always.