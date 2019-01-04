@ChatBot to begin a new conversation. Select "End chat" in bot responses to finish the dialogue when it is complete. Your bot won’t be active until you mention it again.
Add bot to Slack button.
Confirm.Your chatbot is all set and ready!By defaults, your chatbot is active only when mentioned @ChatBot. Untick this option if you want it to reply always.
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.