Landbot.io

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We keep the data associated with the user's account until he/she deletes the information from the account, or the account itself. That means, the information will be kept for as long as he/she has an account with us, and while the Services are provided.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Archived Data Period: Conversation data beyond the active period will be:
1. Transferred to a separate, secure archive database.
2. Not directly accessible through the standard platform interface.
3. Retained for a period of up to 12 months from original generation date.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We are in compliance with data protection requirements, namely the GDPR (the 2018 EU General Data Protection Regulation, which replaced the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC).
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Belgien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no