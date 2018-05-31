Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Snackbot will retain customer data no longer than necessary. Please see our privacy policy for a detailed overview of which data is stored how long for what reason.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Do you want your personal data to be removed? Simply uninstall Snackbot from your workspace or send a request to hi@snackbot.io including your Slack user id and we will make it happen.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We do our best to secure your data. This includes a strict access control with strong passwords and encrypted transfer using SSL connections. Daily backups are being made for the database and automatically deleted after 7 days.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no