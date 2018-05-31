TL;DR: Snackbot allows you to manage group lunch orders within Slack. It also handles awkward payment requests for you. You can try all features of Snackbot during a free 30 day trial period. After the trial you can continue with limited free features or choose a paid monthly subscription. Long story:

Once upon a time there was a very hungry team. Until one glorious moment a brave hero named Jay decides to do something about it. "I will travel to the land of burgers!" he proclaims.

"Anyone else want something?" Within the blink of an eye, Jay gets overwhelmed with requests of his fellows. With a long wish list in his hands and his stomach growling, he makes the dangerous journey and approaches the gate of burger land. "2 cheese burgers please, no wait, 3!" He continues to read through the wish list, jumping back and forth, reading it again to make sure he gets it all right. After some time that felt like eternity, Jay triumphantly returns to his fellows. But there is no time to rest and enjoy his meal. Immediately his fellows approach him. "Thanks man, how much do I owe you for the burger? May I transfer it to your bank account?"

"Jay, where is my veggie burger? ... Oh, no, didn’t you see my message?" At this moment, the idea for Snackbot was born. Snackbot allows heros like Jay to start a lunch order and collect all requests in a clear overview. One simple stop command and Snackbot closes the order and sends a direct message to each participant with the exact amount they have to pay and where to transfer the money. No more scrolling through messages, no more calculating and asking your money back. Let Snackbot do this for you and focus on enjoying the food!