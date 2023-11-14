Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
YouScan stores customer data throughout the existence of customer account with us or for as long as is otherwise required to deliver our Services, except where YouScan have a lawful basis for saving it for an extended period of time.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
User can correct or delete any of his/her Personal Data at any time by contacting YouScan at the following e-mail address: privacy@youscan.io
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
YouScan has identified an extensive matrix of data categories, with reference to the appropriate data retention period for each category. Once the respective retention period has elapsed, YouScan undertakes to destroy, erase or otherwise put this data beyond use.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Niederlande
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Microsoft
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no