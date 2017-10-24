Connect Volare to your Slack account and receive notifications through a dedicated channel whenever a user logs in to the guest Wi-Fi or is nearby a venue. You can select the channel, which type of events you want to get notified for, and which information is sent to you in the Slack notification.You need a valid Volare license to use this integration, and activate it from the Volare Admin Panel. Learn more at www.cloud4wi.com
Volare kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.