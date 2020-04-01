Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Everhour do keep backups, designed for catastrophic system recovery, for 30 days. These backups are purged on a rolling 30 day cycle. When an account is deleted, none of your personal data will remain on our servers past 30 days. Anything you delete from your account while it’s active will also be purged from the backups after 30 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When you remove your account, we delete all data associated with your account from our production database. Deactivated users will no longer have access to your account, but their name, email addresses, and time entries will remain in your account for historical reporting purposes
Deactivated users will no longer have access to your account, but their name, email addresses, and time entries will remain in your account for historical reporting purposes.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The Everhour website and Service has industry standard security measures in place to protect the loss, misuse, and alteration of the information under our control. While there is no such thing as "perfect security" on the Internet, we will take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of your information.
All data is encrypted via SSL/TLS when transmitted from our servers to your browser. The database backups are also encrypted. Data isn’t encrypted while it’s live in our database (since it needs to be ready to send to you when you need it), but we go to great lengths to secure your data at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We store our data at cloud servers in AWS US region.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter