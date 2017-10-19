Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Tokeet retains Customer Data for the duration of the customer’s active use of the service. Upon account cancellation, data may be retained for up to one year to allow for reactivation unless a specific deletion request is made. Data retention is strictly limited to what is necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce agreements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Tokeet removes or anonymizes Customer Data promptly upon verified user request. If no request is made, data may be archived for up to one year following account cancellation. After this period, the data is permanently deleted and cannot be recovered.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Tokeet stores Customer Data in secure, access-controlled environments using industry-standard encryption methods. Data is housed on reliable third-party infrastructure providers and is permanently deleted upon confirmed account termination or user request, unless legal obligations require retention.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no