Zoho Checkout

At Zoho, we take data security very seriously. That's why we have gotten certified for industry standards such as ISO27001:2013 and SOC 2 Type II. We have taken steps to implement appropriate administrative, technical & physical safeguards to prevent unauthorized access, use, modification, disclosure or destruction of the information you entrust to us. We limit access to your personal information to our employees and contractors who have a legitimate need to use it. If we share your information with other parties (like developers, service providers, domain registrars, and reselling partners), they must have appropriate security measures and a valid reason for using your information, typically to serve you. The European Economic Area (EEA) provides certain rights to data subjects (including access, rectification, erasure, restriction of processing, data portability, and the right to object and to complain). Zoho undertakes to provide you the same rights no matter where you choose to live. We keep your personal information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate. If you have any concerns regarding the security of your data, we encourage you to check our Security Policy or write to us at security@zohocorp.com with any questions. For more details please visit