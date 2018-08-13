Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
WebGazer will retain customer data in in accordance with Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Terms of service and Privacy policy, and as required by applicable law.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
WebGazer shall delete Customer Data in accordance with (i) data retention periods available online at: https://www.webgazer.io/pricing; or (ii) if needed, Customer may request that WebGazer delete Customer Data at any point.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
WebGazer will store customer data in accordance with customer's instructions and as required by applicable law.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no