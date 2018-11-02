Trotto Go Links

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Itso will retain a your Trotto data until you request deletion of your Trotto account, unless a longer retention period is required by applicable law.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Itso will delete your Trotto data within 7 days if you request your data be deleted by emailing help@trot.to, unless otherwise required by applicable law.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Itso stores your data encrypted at rest and encrypted in transit.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no