Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
AppStack Solutions, the creators of Officebot, will retain customer data only as long as necessary to provide our services or as required by applicable laws. Specific retention periods are defined for various data types, ensuring that unnecessary or outdated data is securely deleted. For more details, please review our Privacy Policy.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
AppStack Solutions will archive or remove customer data upon request or after the termination of services. Customer data will be permanently deleted from our systems in accordance with applicable laws and internal data management policies. Users can also contact us to request data removal. Detailed information is available in our Privacy Policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
AppStack Solutions securely stores customer data in compliance with industry standards and applicable regulations. All customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit using AWS's standard data storage policies and encryption protocols. Our infrastructure is hosted on AWS, ensuring robust security, reliability, and compliance with global standards. For more details, please refer to our Privacy Policy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no