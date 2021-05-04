SELECT COUNT(1) FROM analytics.users...) based on your past conversations and code. You can also set up automated reports in Google Sheets and send key alerts to Slack.SeekWell supports MySQL, Postgres, Redshift, and SQL Server. The Slack app is a free add-on to the SeekWell desktop app (Mac OS and Windows) which has a 14 day free trial with a monthly subscription fee after.
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.