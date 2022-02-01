Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Currently 15Five retains all customer data for the life of the account (with an additional 90 day grace period to prevent accidental deletion of customer data). 15Five's application does include utilities to allow for the Data Subject deletion requests as required by worldwide data privacy and protection regulation.
It is possible to extend 90 day grace period by specifing a flag for an account upon customer request.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Currently 15Five retains all customer data for the life of the account (with an additional 90 day grace period to prevent accidental deletion of customer data). 15Five's application does include utilities to allow for the Data Subject deletion requests as required by worldwide data privacy and protection regulation.
It is possible to extend 90 day grace period by specifing a flag for an account upon customer request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
15Five has AES-256 block encryption enabled all storage medium used in our production environment. We also encrypt sensitive customer data on the row level as it enters our database layer using an AES Cipher Feedback algorithm and 256-bit key unique to the company.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no