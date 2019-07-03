Cision App

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Cision will retain data related to the Cision Slack App up to 90 days after contract termination.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Cision does not archive any data related to the Cision Slack App. Cision does not offer a removal policy for data related to the Cision Slack App.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data will be stored in accordance with the seven key principles including minimization, accuracy, storage limitation, and security.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no