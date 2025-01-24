Translator - Translate Languages

@Lingvanex Translator command. Commands for quick translation Do you need to translate a word or sentence quickly? Just use the command
/translate or
/translate-from.
/translate [lang] [text] or
/translate [lang1,lang2,lang3] where
[lang] is the language code (without brackets if only one language is used) for the desired translation (es, fr, de, etc.) and
[text] is the text you want to translate. For example:
/translate es Good morning! or
/translate [es,fr,de] Good morning!.
/translate-from [lang_source] [lang_target] [text] or
/translate-from [lang_source] [lang_target1, lang_target2,lang_target3] [text] where
[lang_source] is the source language code,
[lang_target] is the target language code (without brackets if only one language is used) for the desired translation (es, fr, de, etc.), and
[text] is the text you want to translate. For example:
/translate-from en es Good morning! or
/translate-from en [es,fr,de] Good morning!. Translate individual messages with "Translate this message" Action To translate specific or old messages in the channel, click "More Actions" (⋮) in the top right corner of the message → Translate this message. If you don't see it in the list appeared, click "More message actions" to add one. Instructions: 1. How to add a bot to a channel? Open a channel where you need a translation and write following command:
@Lingvanex Translator 2. How to add or change the translation language(s) in a channel? To change the language to which messages in the channel will be translated, use the command
/config-channel-translate 3. How to provide access to subscriptions for a channel? To authorize the use of your subscription for a channel, use the command
/config-channel-translate, then click the
Confirm button at the bottom 4. How to provide access to the bot to translate messages on your behalf? To allow the translated messages to be displayed on your behalf in the channel, use the command
/config-my-translate, then click the
Allow button 5. Why can't I call the command
/config-channel-translate or add the bot to another channel? Most likely, your account is using a role that does not have permission to add the bot to a channel or change bot settings. You can request your administrator or channel owner to upgrade your account role or ask them to do it for you. 6. How can I get a list of language codes? To get a list of available language codes, use the command
/get-languages We would love to hear from you! If you have questions, comments, or feedback, please contact us at support@lingvanex.com.
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