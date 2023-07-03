Float Activity Feed

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Float shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The account owner can delete your account from the account settings at any time. All your content will be deleted from our servers within 30 days. Individual people and project data can also be deleted at any time from within the app or via our API.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Float stores data in accordance with SOC2 compliance policies.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter