Float Activity Feed

Float shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

The account owner can delete your account from the account settings at any time. All your content will be deleted from our servers within 30 days. Individual people and project data can also be deleted at any time from within the app or via our API.