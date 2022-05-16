Postmark Bot

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Postmark collects and retains content and metadata for all emails for 45 days to give customers the ability to access their full message history during that time.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
After 45 days, original email content and metadata are removed from our system. Bounces, spam complaints and unsubscribed recipients are stored indefinitely in a Streams Suppression list for reporting and list hygiene.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Postmark's primary data and servers are hosted at ServerCentral's data center (located outside of Chicago), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Postmark's primary data and servers are hosted at ServerCentral's data center (located outside of Chicago), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, ServerCentral
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter