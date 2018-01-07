Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Micrantha will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and PIPEDA. The fortunes service currently retains no customer information.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Micrantha will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR and PIPEDA.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Micrantha will store customer data in accordance with GDPR and PIPEDA.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
DigitalOcean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no