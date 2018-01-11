Pageclip is a simple way to post forms from your website to Slack. It allows you to collect leads for your new product, setup a contact form, capture emails for a newsletter, or create white-labeled survey forms, all from your website and sent directly to Slack.You'll be set up with your website's forms posting to Slack in minutes!Pageclip is free for one site, and 1,000 submissions.
Pageclip kann Folgendes tun:
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