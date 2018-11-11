Automate information flow between Slack and top business apps like Hubspot, Zoho CRM, Wufoo, Trello, Basecamp, Zendesk, and Gmail without writing any code. That way, you can save the time and effort spent sharing data manually, and focus on sharing ideas instead. Create flows to receive instant updates from various apps. Forward those updates to specific teammates and convert starred messages to tasks, emails, or reports, all from within Slack.

Also set up multistep flows with custom rules that let Slack exchange information with multiple apps at the same time. Here are some examples of how Zoho Flow refines your collaboration on Slack: - Create Slack channels for new projects in Basecamp 3, Zoho Projects, Trello and other project management apps, and start related discussions automatically.

- Get notified in real time of any tickets created in Zoho Desk, ServiceNow, or SDP on Demand.

- Create reminders in Slack for events created in Calendly or Google Calendar.

- Enable incident management tools such as Site 24x7 or Samanage to create realtime alerts in Slack

- Monitor new messages in Slack and create notes in your project management or CRM apps.