Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Vibe Inc will retain customer data until such time that the customer chooses to delete it. Customers have the ability to delete their own data at any point in time through the settings or tools provided within the App. Once a customer initiates the data deletion request, the data will be flagged for deletion. After a customer initiates a deletion request, the App will retain the data in a 'pending deletion' state for 30 calendar days. If the customer does not cancel the deletion request within the 30-day grace period, the data will be permanently deleted after the completion of this period.