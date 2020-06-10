Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Vibe Inc will retain customer data until such time that the customer chooses to delete it. Customers have the ability to delete their own data at any point in time through the settings or tools provided within the App. Once a customer initiates the data deletion request, the data will be flagged for deletion. After a customer initiates a deletion request, the App will retain the data in a 'pending deletion' state for 30 calendar days. If the customer does not cancel the deletion request within the 30-day grace period, the data will be permanently deleted after the completion of this period.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Vibe Inc will archive customer activity data for troubleshooting and analytical purposes. The archived activity data will be deleted after the retention period which is 180 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Vibe Inc encrypts customer data both at-rest and in-transit, using industry standard security measures. Customer data is stored in AWS S3 with server side encryption turned on.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no