Avanan Cloud Security

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Avanan will retain customer data in accordance with to the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The stored information will be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Avanan will remove stored customer in accordance with the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The data will be removed automatically and will not be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Avanan will store the customer data in accordance with the Avanan Platform guide that describes the Avanan platform architecture and its integration with customer and third-party security solutions including the communication protocols and security standards.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter